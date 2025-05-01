Which of the following questions is best investigated by means of a survey?
A
What percentage of college students report experiencing stress during final exams?
B
How does sleep deprivation affect reaction time in a controlled laboratory setting?
C
What is the effect of a new medication on symptoms of depression in a randomized clinical trial?
D
Does exposure to violent video games cause changes in brain activity as measured by fMRI?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of a survey. Surveys are best suited for collecting self-reported data from a large group of people about their experiences, attitudes, or behaviors.
Step 2: Review each question to determine which one involves gathering self-reported data from a broad population rather than conducting an experiment or using specialized equipment.
Step 3: Identify that the question 'What percentage of college students report experiencing stress during final exams?' seeks to quantify how many students experience stress, which is ideal for survey methodology.
Step 4: Recognize that the other questions involve experimental manipulation or measurement techniques (e.g., controlled lab settings, clinical trials, brain imaging) that are not suitable for surveys.
Step 5: Conclude that the best question for investigation by means of a survey is the one asking about the percentage of college students reporting stress during final exams.
Watch next
Master Roadmap of the Lesson with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah