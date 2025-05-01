To judge whether pooling variances is numerically plausible before conducting a two-sample t t -test, an instructor uses the ratio of the larger sample variance to the smaller sample variance. If this ratio is at most 2 2 , pooling is considered reasonable for this exercise. One sample has standard deviation 4.2 4.2 and the other has standard deviation 5.6 5.6 . Compute the ratio of the larger sample variance to the smaller sample variance. Round to 2 2 decimal places.