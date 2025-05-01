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10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

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31 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Hypothesis Testing Calculator

Perform hypothesis tests with p-values, critical values, effect sizes, and visual step-by-step solutions

ANOVA Calculator

Run one-way ANOVA, two-way ANOVA, and Tukey HSD — with F-distribution curves and step-by-step solutions

Effect Size (Cohen's d) Calculator

Calculate Cohen's d and Hedges' g for independent, paired, and one-sample designs — with visual overlap charts