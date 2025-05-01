- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems
To judge whether pooling variances is numerically plausible before conducting a two-sample -test, an instructor uses the ratio of the larger sample variance to the smaller sample variance. If this ratio is at most , pooling is considered reasonable for this exercise. One sample has standard deviation and the other has standard deviation . Compute the ratio of the larger sample variance to the smaller sample variance. Round to decimal places.
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Hypothesis Testing Calculator
Perform hypothesis tests with p-values, critical values, effect sizes, and visual step-by-step solutions
ANOVA Calculator
Run one-way ANOVA, two-way ANOVA, and Tukey HSD — with F-distribution curves and step-by-step solutions
Effect Size (Cohen's d) Calculator
Calculate Cohen's d and Hedges' g for independent, paired, and one-sample designs — with visual overlap charts