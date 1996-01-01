Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Sketch the graph of the following function. Consider only one period:
y = -6 sin (4πx) - 5
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = 8cos x + 3sin x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = cos x + 3cos 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of y-coordinates.
y = 3cos x + sin 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of y-coordinates.
y = cos(2πx) + 2sin(πx/3)
Plot the function f, g, h in the same coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by adding or subtracting the y-coordinates.
f(x) = 4 cos 2x, g(x) = 3cos x, h(x) = (f + g)(x)
Plot the function f, g, h in the same coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by adding or subtracting the y-coordinates.
f(x) = 2 sin 2x, g(x) = 3cos x, h(x) = (f - g)(x)
Apply a vertical translation to plot a single cycle of the function.
y = 3cos[(1/6)x] − 5
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by adding the y-coordinates.
y = sin 2x + cos(1/4)x
Identify whether the given statement is true or false.
The graph of y = cos x concluded that cos(-x) = cos x for all x in the domain of cos x.
Draw the graph of the function given below on [−2π,2π]. Use the graph to find the amplitude.
y=6cosx
Draw the graph of the function given below on [−2π,2π] . Use the graph to find the amplitude.
y=97sinx
Draw the graph of the function given below on [−2π,2π] . Use the graph to find the amplitude.
y=−5sinx
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=sin(94x)
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=sin5x
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=4sin(21x)
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=−4cos(2x)
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=−4sin(πx)
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=41cos(3πx)
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
y=4sin(4x)
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=3πsin(4πx)
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, s(t) = 8 cos 3t where s(t) is the position (in feet) and t is the time (in seconds). Find the amplitude of the motion.
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, s(t) = 8 cos 3t where s(t) is the position (in feet) and t is the time (in seconds). Find the period of the motion.
A student is performing a simple harmonic motion experiment using the equation, where is the position (in feet) and is the time (in seconds). Find the frequency of the motion.
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure of obtaining the graph of y=sin(x+52π) from the graph of y=sinx?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosx ?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 20 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -12 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 10 + 12 sin x from the graph of y = 12 sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -13 + 8 cos x from the graph of y = 8 cos x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 8 + 2 cos (x + π/7) from the graph of y = cos x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -14 + 5 cos (x - π/4) from the graph of y = cos x?
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = 8 sin (11x - 6)
If the trigonometric function shown has the possible forms of y=d+sinx, y=d+cosx, y=sin(x−c), or y=cos(x−c), what is the equation that represents the graph? Note that c should have the smallest possible positive value.
If the trigonometric function shown has the possible forms of y=d+sinx, y=d+cosx, y=sin(x−c), or y=cos(x−c), what is the equation that represents the graph? Note that c should have the smallest possible positive value.
If the trigonometric function shown has the possible forms of y=d+sinx, y=d+cosx, y=sin(x−c), or y=cos(x−c), what is the equation that represents the graph? Note that c should have the smallest possible positive value.
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 18 sin (x + π/7)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = -(1/8) sin ((1/4)x + π/4)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 3 + 5sin(x/7)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 5 - (3/4)cos(3x/5)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 6 cos (x + π/9)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = -sin (x - 7π/12)
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form ( and phase shift is not included).
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form (b>0 and phase shift is not included).
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = -5x5 + 17x
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = 3.7x6 - 13x4 + 29
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = x5 - 3x + 11
For the function given below, determine if it is even, odd or neither.
f(x) = 3x + 4/x7
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the x-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the y-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the origin on a rectangular coordinate system.
(17, -28)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the x-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(-12, -5)
Draw the given point and the one symmetric to the given point with respect to the y-axis on a rectangular coordinate system.
(-12, -5)