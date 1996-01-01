Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems

If the trigonometric function shown has the possible forms of ﻿ y = d + sin ⁡ x y=d+\sin x y=d+sinx﻿, ﻿ y = d + cos ⁡ x y=d+\cos x y=d+cosx﻿, ﻿ y = sin ⁡ ( x − c ) y=\sin\left(x-c\right) y=sin(x−c)﻿, or ﻿ y = cos ⁡ ( x − c ) y=\cos\left(x-c\right) y=cos(x−c)﻿, what is the equation that represents the graph? Note that c should have the smallest possible positive value.



