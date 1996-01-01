Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
8. Vectors
Dot Product
Dot Product: Videos & Practice Problems
Dot Product Practice Problems
39 problems
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈7,12〉,〈−8,5〉
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈15,0〉,〈5,3〉
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
〈11,13〉,〈−11,14〉
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
12i+13j,7j
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the angle between the two vectors. Express the angle in degrees and round it to two decimal places.
17i+17j,−7i−7j