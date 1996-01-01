- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Geometric Vectors: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometric Vectors Practice Problems
Robert takes out his baby for an evening walk. The baby is sitting on a tricycle. Robert is holding a 100.0 lb baby's cycle with a force of 50.0 lb outside the ramp of his house. Find the angle of inclination of the ramp with the ground.
Two forces A and B are shown and are acting on a certain point. The angle between forces A and B is 63° 40'. Determine the magnitude of force B and the resultant if the resultant makes an angle of 27° 20' with force A and the magnitude of force A is 812 lb.
Two forces A and B are shown and are acting on a certain point. The angle between forces A and B is 72° 30'. Determine the magnitude of force B and the resultant if the resultant makes an angle of 65° 50' with force A and the magnitude of force A is 81.6 lb.
A 14-lb force is needed to keep the box filled with Trigonometry books stable on an inclined ramp. If the weight of the box is 46 lb, what is the angle between the ramp and the horizontal?
A garbage truck is parked on a hilly road. If the weight of the truck is 7200 lb and the angle between the road and the horizontal is 21°, what is the force required to keep the truck on its position?
A cylindrical container filled with chemicals is being transported on a conveyor in a factory. A segment of the conveyor has a length of 30 ft and is inclined at an angle of 9.2° with the horizontal. If the container weighs 173 lb, what force is required to hold it as it passes through the inclined segment?
Refer to the vectors shown below. Sketch the vector as indicated. Use the parallelogram rule to get the resultant.
p + (q + r)
Refer to the vectors shown below. Sketch the vector as indicated. Use the parallelogram rule to get the resultant.
r + s
Draw the resultant vector for the pair of vectors with angle α between them using the given information.
|a| = 7, |b| = 15, α = 54°
Draw the resultant vector for the pair of vectors with angle α between them using the given information.
|a| = 17, |b| = 25, α = 34°
Two porters are carrying a luggage box of a passenger. The first porter exerts a force of 180 lb at an angle of 53.2° while the second porter exerts a force of 111 lb at an angle of 72.8°. Calculate the weight of the box.
A trunk full of fruits and vegetables is tied by two strings in the opposite direction. The first string makes an angle of 38°30′ with the ground and has a tension of 76.5 lb. The other string is parallel to the ground. Calculate the weight of the trunk and tension in the other string.
A ship sails 19.6 miles out of port with a bearing of 321°. After a few hours, the ship makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 8.3 miles. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
A motorboat departs 10.4 miles out of port with a bearing of 313°. After a few hours, the motor makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 6.9 mi. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
A luxury ship starts from point P and covers a distance of 21.7 km with a bearing of 199°. After reaching point Q, the ship turns back and covers a distance of 65.2 km with a bearing of 331°. Calculate the distance of the ship from the starting point.
A luxury ship starts from point P and covers a distance of 12.9 km with a bearing of 209°. After reaching point Q, the ship turns back and covers a distance of 5.8 km with a bearing of 347° . Calculate the distance of the ship from the starting point.
A yacht is sailing in the direction S 59° 00′ E. If the speed of the current is zero, the yacht sails at a speed of 37 km/h. The resultant direction of the yacht is in the east because the current is flowing directly in the north. Determine the actual speed of the yacht and the speed of the current.
Determine the ground speed of a charter plane heading from NY to LA on a bearing of 257.0°. The air speed of the charter plane is 550 mph. It encounters wind currents in the direction of 125° at 50 mph. Also, determine the resultant bearing of the plane.
A charter departs from London, heading at a speed of 550 mph from the direction of 169.2°. The wind is blowing against the charter at a speed of 30 mph, in the direction of 263.9°. What is the resulting bearing of the charter?
Sam is flying an aerobatic plane on a windy day. The wind's speed is 30 mph and blowing from the south. The plane is flying at a speed of 212 mph and Sam wants its flying path to be on a bearing of 61° 20'. Determine the ground speed of the plane and the bearing he should fly to stay on that path.
Determine the ground speed of a fighter jet that is headed north at an airspeed of 525 km/h if the wind is blowing from a direction of 69° at 70 km/h. Also, find the resulting bearing of the jet.
A rope is strangled on a pole. One end of the rope is pulled by Kid A with a force of 16 lb and another end of the rope is pulled by Kid B with a force of 22 lb at an angle of 60° from the first force. Determine the resultant force applied on the pole. Also, find out the angle between the resultant and the force applied by the kid A.