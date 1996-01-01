Table of contents
1. Measuring Angles
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
3. Unit Circle
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7. Non-Right Triangles
8. Vectors
9. Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Polar Coordinate System: Videos & Practice Problems
Polar Coordinate System Practice Problems
81 problems
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Convert the given coordinates into rectangular coordinates. Find the distance between the resulting points.
(4, 3π/4) and (8, π/4)
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following equation.
r = 10 + 7 cos θ
Perform the test for symmetry with respect to the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, and the pole.
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Convert the given polar equation to a rectangular equation and plot the polar equation using the knowledge of rectangular equation.
θ = 5π/6
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Convert the given polar equation to a rectangular equation and plot the polar equation using the knowledge of rectangular equation.
r = 8 csc θ
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following equation.
r = 9 + 5 cos θ
Perform the test for symmetry with respect to the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, and the pole.