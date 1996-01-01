4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 10 + 12 sin x from the graph of y = 12 sin x?
Stretch the graph of y = 12 sin x vertically by a factor of 12 and translate it by 10 units upward.
Reflect the graph of y = 12 sin x across the x-axis and translate it by 10 units upward.
Translate the graph of y = 12 sin x by 10 units to the right.
Translate the graph of y = 12 sin x by 10 units upward.