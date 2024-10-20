Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
0. Review of College Algebra
Basics of Graphing
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(0, 12)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
