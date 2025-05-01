Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Double Angle Identities: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
55 of 0
Problem 55Multiple Choice

Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.
5cos2θ=5cosθ5\(\cos\)2\(\theta\)=5\(\cos\]\theta\)