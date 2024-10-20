Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given set of ordered pairs defines the function f.
f = {(-5, 13), (3, 19), (7, 29), (11, 37)}
Evaluate f(11) and f(-5).
The given set of ordered pairs defines the function f.
f = {(-5, 13), (3, 19), (7, 29), (11, 37)}
Evaluate f(11) and f(-5).