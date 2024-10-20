Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Multiply the following complex numbers and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 9(cos 35° + i sin 35°)
z2 = 7(cos 65° + i sin 65°)
