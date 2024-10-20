Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers
Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Divide the following complex numbers (z1/z2) and express the final answer in polar form.
z1 = 9[cos(5π/6) + i sin(5π/6)]
z2 = 45[cos(π/6) + i sin(π/6)]
