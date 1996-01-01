4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude = 1, period = 4π, phase shift: 24π unit to the left, vertical translation: 9 units up
B
Amplitude = 1, period = 4π, phase shift: 24π unit to the right, vertical translation: 9 units up
C
Amplitude = 9, period = 8π, phase shift: 24π unit to the left, vertical translation: 9 units down
D
Amplitude = 9, period = 8π, phase shift: 24π unit to the right, vertical translation: 1 unit down