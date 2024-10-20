Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.

﻿ sin ⁡ x \sin x sinx﻿ if ﻿ cos ⁡ ( 2 x ) = 4 9 \cos\left(2x\right)=\frac49 cos(2x)=94​﻿ where ﻿ π \pi π﻿ < ﻿ x x x﻿ < ﻿ 3 π 2 \frac{3\pi}{2} 23π​﻿