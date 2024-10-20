Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an arc of length p on the unit circle x2 + y2 = 1. The starting and terminating points of the arc are (1, 0) and (x, y), respectively. With the help of a calculator, determine the approximate coordinates of the point (x, y) when p = -6.8. Round the answer to four decimal places.
