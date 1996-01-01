Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 9, r = 4, Q = 90°
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P = 24°, q = 9.8, R = 66°
B
P = 66°, q = 9.8, R = 24°
C
P = 66°, q = 10, R = 24°
D
P = 24°, q = 10, R = 66°