Skip to main content
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations

Double Angle Identities: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
52 of 0
Problem 52Multiple Choice

Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [0,360)\(\left\)[0^{\(\circ\)},360^{\(\circ\)}\(\right\)).
4sin2θ=4cos2θ4-4\(\sin\)2\(\theta\)=4\(\cos\)2\(\theta\)-4