Find the solutions of the given equation. Express the solutions as exact values or rounded to the nearest tenth, if necessary. Consider the interval [ 0 ∘ , 360 ∘ ) \(\left\)[0^{\(\circ\)},360^{\(\circ\)}\(\right\)) .

− 4 sin 2 θ = 4 cos 2 θ − 4 -4\(\sin\)2\(\theta\)=4\(\cos\)2\(\theta\)-4