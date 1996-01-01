Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve obtained corresponding to increasing values of t using arrows.
x = √(2t), y = t - 3; −∞ < t < ∞
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = (x2/2) + 3
B
y = (x2/2) - 3
C
y = x2 - 3
D
y = x2 + 3