Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
