Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the law of cosines, calculate the measure of z given the following measurements for the oblique triangle XYZ. Round the answer to two decimal places.
Z = 87°, x = 11 ft, y = 17 ft
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
z = 13.55 ft
B
z = 19.76 ft
C
z = 18.23 ft
D
z = 15.45 ft