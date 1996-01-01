4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 3 + 5sin(x/7)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude = 5, period = 14π, phase shift: none, vertical translation = 3 units up
B
Amplitude = 5/2, period = 14π, phase shift: none, vertical translation = 3 units down
C
Amplitude = 5, period = 2π, phase shift: π/2 units to the right, vertical translation = 3 units up
D
Amplitude = 5, period = 2π, phase shift: none, vertical translation = 3 units down