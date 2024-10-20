Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fourth roots of 1 + √3i
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fourth roots of 1 + √3i