Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
[4(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]6
