Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether the following measurements of two sides and an angle can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
a = 12, b = 35, A = 18°
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B = 64.3°, C = 97.7° and c = 38.5 units
B
B = 115.7°, C = 46.3° and c = 28.1 units
C
B1 = 64.3°, C1 = 97.7° and c1 = 38.5 units; B2 = 115.7°, C2 = 46.3° and c2 = 28.1 units
D
No triangle