4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = 8 sin (11x - 6)
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = 8 sin (11x - 6)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude = 8, period = 2π/11, phase shift = 6/11 unit to the right
B
Amplitude = 8, period = 11π/2, phase shift = 6/11 unit to the right
C
Amplitude = 6, period = 8π/11, phase shift = 8 units to the right
D
Amplitude = 6, period = 11π/8, phase shift = 11/6 units to the left