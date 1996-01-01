Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of s is in inches and the unit of x is in seconds. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
s = 48 cos (πx/8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = 24 inches; period = 16 seconds; frequency = 1/16 cycle per second
B
amplitude = 48 inches; period = 16 seconds; frequency = 1/16 cycle per second
C
amplitude = 24 inches; period = 1/16 seconds; frequency = 16 cycles per second
D
amplitude = 48 inches; period = 1/16 seconds; frequency = 16 cycles per second