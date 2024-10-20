Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
9. Polar Equations
Polar Coordinate System
Polar Coordinate System - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-6, 2π/3)?
I. (-6, 4π/3)
II. (-6, 11π/3)
III. (6, 11π/3)
IV. (6, -π/3)
