Skip to main content
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
53 of 0
Problem 53Multiple Choice

Graph the following function. Consider only one period.
y=12cos(x2π3)y=\(\frac\)12\(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{x}{2}\)-\(\frac{\pi}{3}\]\right\))