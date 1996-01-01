1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Acute; isosceles
B
Right; isosceles
C
Acute; scalene
D
Obtuse; scalene