The Law of Cosines
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given triangle, determine the area of the triangle using Heron's formula and report the area rounded to the nearest square unit.
p = 12 m, q = 12 m, r = 2 m
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11 sq. m.
B
12 sq. m.
C
13 sq. m.
D
14 sq. m.