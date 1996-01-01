4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Amplitude = 6, period = 6, phase shift: 51 unit to the left, vertical translation: none
B
Amplitude = 6, period = 6, phase shift: 51 unit to the right, vertical translation: none
C
Amplitude = 3, period = 32, phase shift: 5 units to the left, vertical translation: 3 units up
D
Amplitude = 3, period = 23, phase shift: 5 units to the right, vertical translation: 3 units up