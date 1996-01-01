Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = - 1/3 sin(πx/2 - π/6)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = - 1/3 feet; period = 4 hours; frequency = 1/4 cycle per hour; phase shift = - 1/3 radians
B
amplitude = 1/3 feet; period = 4 hours; frequency = 1/4 cycle per hour; phase shift = 1/3 radians
C
amplitude = 1/3 feet; period = 1/4 hour; frequency = 4 cycles per hour; phase shift = - 1/3 radians
D
amplitude = - 1/3 feet; period = 1/4 hour; frequency = 4 cycles per hour; phase shift = 1/3 radians