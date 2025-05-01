Skip to main content
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations
Linear Trigonometric Equations

Find all solutions of the given equation. Express your answer in degrees using the least possible non-negative angle measure. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth, if necessary.
cosθ4=1\(\cos\]\frac{\theta}{4}\)=-1