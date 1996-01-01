4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -12 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
A
Stretch the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of 12 and reflect it across the y-axis.
B
Stretch the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of 12 and reflect it across the x-axis.
C
Compress the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of 12 and reflect it across the x-axis.
D
Translate the graph of y = sin x by 12 units to the left.