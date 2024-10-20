Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
96PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of the indicated function.
(csc x - sec x) (cos x + sin x) + 2 + cot x; tan x
