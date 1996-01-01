4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosx ?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosx ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Translate the graph of y=cosx by 12π unit to the right.
B
Translate the graph of y=cosx by 12π unit to the left.
C
Stretch the graph of y=cosx vertically by a factor of 12.
D
Reflect the graph of y=cosx across the x-axis and translate it by 12π unit upward.