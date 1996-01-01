Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the missing side in the given triangle using the Pythagorean Theorem. Also, write the value of the six trigonometric ratios for angle P.
p = 12, q = 37
A
r = 29, sin P = 12/37, cos P = 29/37, tan P = 12/29, csc P = 37/12, sec P = 37/29, cot P = 29/12
B
r = 19, sin P = 12/37, cos P = 19/37, tan P = 12/19, csc P = 37/12, sec P = 37/19, cot P = 19/12
C
r = 35, sin P = 12/37, cos P = 37/35, tan P = 12/35, csc P = 37/12, sec P = 35/37, cot P = 35/12
D
r = 35, sin P = 12/37, cos P = 35/37, tan P = 12/35, csc P = 37/12, sec P = 37/35, cot P = 35/12