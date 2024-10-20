Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations
10. Parametric Equations
Writing Parametric Equations: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the parametric equations for the ellipse centered at (0,5) with vertices 4 units up and down from the center and endpoints of the major axis 7 units to the left and right of the center.
Determine the parametric equations for the ellipse centered at (0,5) with vertices 4 units up and down from the center and endpoints of the major axis 7 units to the left and right of the center.