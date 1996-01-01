Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and Radian Measure
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = 5 cos(2πx + π/4)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
amplitude = 5 feet; period = 1 hour; frequency = 1 cycle per hour; phase shift = - 1/8 radians
B
amplitude = 5 feet; period = 1 hour; frequency = 1 cycle per hour; phase shift = 1/8 radians
C
amplitude = 5 feet; period = 1/2 hour; frequency = 2 cycles per hour; phase shift = - 1/8 radians
D
amplitude = 5 feet; period = 2 hours; frequency = 1/2 cycle per hour; phase shift = 1/8 radians