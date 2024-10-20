Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
sec 6.3690
