Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Sum and Difference Identities - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the expression cos(x + y), given the following conditions:
tan x = -9/40, x in Quadrant II
cos y = 1/5, y in Quadrant I
