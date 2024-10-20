Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
An observer from a helipad (the highest level on a building) sights a stone on the ground using a telescope. The angle of depression of the line of sight of the observer is 26° 30'. Calculate the distance from the stone to the observer. The building has a height of 118 m and the height of the observer can be considered negligible. Round your answer to one decimal place.
An observer from a helipad (the highest level on a building) sights a stone on the ground using a telescope. The angle of depression of the line of sight of the observer is 26° 30'. Calculate the distance from the stone to the observer. The building has a height of 118 m and the height of the observer can be considered negligible. Round your answer to one decimal place.