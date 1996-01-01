4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 20 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 20 sin x from the graph of y = sin x?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Translate the graph of y = sin x by 20 units to the right.
B
Translate the graph of y = sin x by 20 units upward.
C
Stretch the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of 20.
D
Compress the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of 20.