The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.

﻿ csc ⁡ ( 4 π 3 ) \csc\left(\frac{4\pi}{3}\right) csc(34π​)﻿