Skip to main content
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
0. Review of College Algebra

Solving Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
133 of 0
Problem 133Multiple Choice

Classify the equation whether it is a contradiction, an identity, or a conditional. Then, provide its solution set.
9(x + 5) = 3(x + 11) + 6(x + 8)