Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Sines
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors The Law of Sines
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length and angles in one decimal place.
q = 450, p = 250
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length and angles in one decimal place.
q = 450, p = 250
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P = 25.8°, Q = 51.6°; R = 102.6° and r = 560.6 units
B
P = 102.6°, Q = 25.8°; R = 51.6° and r = 200.8 units
C
P = 102.6°, Q = 51.6°; R = 25.8° and r = 450.2 units
D
P = 51.6°, Q = 102.6°; R = 25.8° and r = 138.8 units