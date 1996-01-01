4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = 8 + 2 cos (x + π/7) from the graph of y = cos x?
A
Translate the graph of y = cos x by π/7 unit to the right, stretch it vertically by a factor of 2, and translate it by 8 units downward.
B
Translate the graph of y = cos x by π/7 unit to the left and stretch it vertically by a factor of 8.
C
Translate the graph of y = cos x by π/7 unit to the right, compress it vertically by a factor of 2, and translate it by 8 units upward.
D
Translate the graph of y = cos x by π/7 unit to the left, stretch it vertically by a factor of 2, and translate it by 8 units upward.