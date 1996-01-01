Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
The Law of Cosines
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 6, q = 9, r = 13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P = 34°, Q = 27°, R = 119°
B
P = 119°, Q = 37°, R = 24°
C
P = 24°, Q = 37°, R = 119°
D
P = 119°, Q = 27°, R = 34°