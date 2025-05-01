Which of the following statements is true regarding the Pythagorean Theorem?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of a right square pyramid, what is the main difference between the and the of the pyramid?
A
There is no difference; both terms refer to the same measurement in a pyramid.
B
The is always longer than the in any pyramid.
C
The is the distance from the apex to any corner of the base, while the is the distance from the apex to the center of the base.
D
The is the perpendicular distance from the base to the apex, while the is the distance from the apex to the midpoint of a base edge along the face.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in a right square pyramid, the 'height' refers to the perpendicular distance from the apex (top point) straight down to the base plane, specifically to the center of the square base.
Recognize that the 'slant height' is measured along the triangular face of the pyramid, from the apex down to the midpoint of one of the base edges, not directly to the base center.
Visualize or draw the pyramid to see that the height forms a right angle with the base, while the slant height lies along the inclined face, creating a right triangle with the height and half the base edge as legs.
Use the Pythagorean theorem to relate the height, half the base edge length, and the slant height, since these three form a right triangle within the pyramid's face.
Conclude that the main difference is that the height is a vertical, perpendicular measurement to the base center, whereas the slant height is an inclined measurement along the face to the midpoint of a base edge.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with side lengths = cm, = cm, and = cm, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly lists the types of triangles based on their sides and angles?
8
views
Multiple Choice
A ladder is leaning against a wall. The foot of the ladder is meters away from the wall, and the ladder reaches a height of meters on the wall. What is the length of the ladder?
14
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle according to the ?
9
views
Multiple Choice
If is an altitude to the hypotenuse of right triangle (with right angle at ), which statement is necessarily true?
11
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations