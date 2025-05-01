Given a triangle with side lengths , , and , which type of triangle is it?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of side lengths can form a right triangle?
A
, ,
B
, ,
C
, ,
D
, ,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a set of side lengths forms a right triangle if and only if they satisfy the Pythagorean theorem: \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\), where \(c\) is the longest side (hypotenuse).
For each set of side lengths, first identify the longest side and label it as \(c\), and the other two sides as \(a\) and \(b\).
Calculate \(a^2 + b^2\) and compare it to \(c^2\) for each set:
- For example, for the set (6, 8, 10), check if \$6^2 + 8^2 = 10^2$.
If the equality holds true, then the set can form a right triangle; if not, it cannot.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes what is unique about Pythagorean triples?
11
views
Multiple Choice
A right triangle has legs of length units and units. What is the length of the hypotenuse of the triangle?
13
views
Multiple Choice
What is the length of the hypotenuse of a right triangle with legs measuring inches and inches?
14
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with side lengths = cm, = cm, and = cm, what is the perimeter of the triangle?
9
views
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with legs of length and , what is the length of the hypotenuse?
11
views
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations